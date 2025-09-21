DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Singer Zubeen Garg’s body arrives at Guwahati airport; thousands gather to get last glimpse

Singer Zubeen Garg’s body arrives at Guwahati airport; thousands gather to get last glimpse

Garg’s mortal remains to be first taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it will be kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his ailing father, to pay their last respects
article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 08:11 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who died while scuba diving in Singapore, in Guwahati on Saturday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg arrived at the airport here on Sunday morning as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the artiste back home one last time.

Advertisement

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting ‘Jai Zubeen da’ as the convoy navigated through the crowd outside the airport. Wailing, ‘Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon’, they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ with the words ‘Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever’ woven in it.

Advertisement

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.

The singer’s favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was present on the vehicle.

Advertisement

People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

People have started gathering since last night outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body will be kept to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Garg’s mortal remains will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it will be kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, it will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the casket carrying the singer’s body could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight.

The flight carrying Garg’s body left New Delhi at 4:30 am.

The body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around Saturday midnight from Singapore, where he died a day earlier while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

CM Sarma received the singer’s body at the airport and paid his tribute. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts