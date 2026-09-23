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Home / India / SIR decisions unanimous, say Election Commission officials amid discord reports

SIR decisions unanimous, say Election Commission officials amid discord reports

Sibal says decisions taken without majority of poll panel must be declared null and void

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Controversy regarding discord within the Election Commission emerged after reports stated that CEC Gyanesh Kumar took several decisions related to SIR without the knowledge of the other two Election Commissioners. File photo
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Amid reports of discord within the Election Commission over decisions related to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources within the poll panel on Tuesday said all decisions, including those related to the revision of voters’ lists, had been taken unanimously.

“All decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner,” Election Commission of India sources told The Tribune.

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Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, reacting to the developments, said that all decisions taken by the Election Commission so far without reference to the majority of the Commission must be declared null and void.

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Related news: ‘One-man autocracy under CEC’: Opposition seeks Gyanesh Kumar’s removal over ‘poll panel differences’

Talking to reporters, he said, “...Now what has been revealed is that most of these decisions after 25th of June 2025 were not taken by majority and that despite the objections of two of the three Election Commissioners, namely Mr. Joshi and Mr. Sandhu.

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“The Chief Election Commissioner was doing as he pleased without reference to the other two members, which is against the rules of the Election Commission itself. And many of those decisions ultimately resulted in manipulating the election process, which can be attributed to the actions of the Chief Election Commissioner.”

“...If the decisions are not taken by the majority of the Election Commission, then it's not a decision of the Commission. So, therefore all decisions taken by the Commission so far without reference to the majority of the Commission must be declared to be null and void,” Sibal demanded.

The controversy regarding discord within the Election Commission emerged after media reports stated that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took several decisions related to SIR without the knowledge of the other two Election Commissioners.

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