West Bengal SIR row: SC expresses anguish over repeated filing of applications; terms it 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed anguish over repeated filing of applications in the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case even as it agreed to seek a report from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on allegations that appellate tribunals weren’t functioning.

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“Unfortunately, some professional strategy from this side...Every day you people one after the other are (filing applications),” a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

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The comments from the Bench came after senior court Devadatt Kamat alleged during an urgent mentioning that appellate tribunals set up to adjudicate on appeals against exclusions of voters from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise were not functioning despite the orders of the Supreme Court.

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Appellate tribunals were not allowing lawyers to represent parties and were not accepting physical applications, Kamat said, referring to newspaper reports.

“There is a practical difficulty… appellate tribunals are not functioning. Lawyers are not being allowed. They only take internet and computer-based applications. Citizens from thousands of kilometres are not allowed representation. This court's orders are not being followed,” Kamat submitted.

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“We will get a report from the Chief Justice (of the Calcutta High Court) today itself,” CJI told Kamat.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered that voters excluded during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal can be allowed to exercise their franchise in the ensuing Assembly elections if their appeals against deletion were allowed by appellate tribunals at least two days before the polling day.

Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Bench had directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll to include such voters cleared by appellate tribunals to enable them to cast their votes in the Assembly election.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be done on May 4.

The West Bengal SIR matter is listed for further hearing before the CJI-led Bench on April 24.