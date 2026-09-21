SIR means Shah Instigated Removal of voters: Congress

The Opposition party claimed there was abundant evidence to prove that across states, maximum number of people deleted from the electoral rolls belonged to economically and socially deprive d sections of society.

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Ramesh pointed out that the Election Commission of India (ECI) began Phase-1 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in June 2025 in Bihar and subsequently the second phase was launched in November 2025 across nine states and three UTs. "In Phase-1 and Phase-2, names of 7.8 crore voters were deleted," he said, adding that the deletion rate as a proportion of the pre-SIR electoral roll worked out to be 13 per cent.

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The third phase commenced in 16 states and three UTs in mid-2026. Ramesh pointed out that in the ongoing phase, according to the data from 12 States and two UTs, names of 6.18 crore voters out of a total of 36.06 crore had been deleted.

"The deletion rate works out to be over 17 per cent. An additional 5.43 crore voters have been issued notices demanding additional documentation to have their names retained on the electoral roll. The risk of deletion rate is 15 per cent. This is an unusually high proportion that reflects structural flaws in the SIR process," the Congress leader explained.

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After such a large round of deletion, how can there still be so many additional voters who need to "be verified", he asked, adding that names of a staggering 32 per cent (or about one in every three) voters had been deleted or faced risk of deletion.

The state-wise picture on this measure is as follows: Delhi (53.73 per cent). Chandigarh (52.58 per cent), Jharkhand (39.57 per cent), Uttarakhand (35.71 per cent), Meghalaya (35.36%), Maharashtra (33.88 per cent), Telangana (48.90 per cent), Karnataka (27.6 per cent), Haryana (37.5 per cent), Odisha (23.67 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (21.1 per cent) and Punjab (15.2 per cent).

The list of voters facing risk of deletion in Karnataka, Telangana and Jharkhand was made publicly available so voters could check if they were on it, said Ramesh. "Delhi made this list available publicly only on September 19 and that too in response to public pressure. Other BJP-ruled states as well as Punjab have not done so till now," he added.

He further claimed that in most major states, more women than men had been deleted from the electoral rolls.