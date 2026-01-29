SIR of electoral rolls: Display names on ‘logical discrepancies’ list, SC tells Election Commission

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices to enable them to submit documents and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

After the completion of SIR in Bihar, the second phase of the exercise is under way in nine states — Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three Union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Passing general directions for the states where SIR is under way, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that EC notices had been issued for three categories – mapped, unmapped and logical discrepancy.

The Bench had passed similar directions on January 19 on the pleas pertaining to SIR in West Bengal.

The Bench reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The top court is examining f the poll panel has powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out the SIR on such a larger form.

Thursday’s order came after senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Amit Anand Tiwari and others demanded on behalf of the DMK that the electors put in the “logical discrepancies” list, be given adequate time and opportunity to claim inclusion in the electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

The petitioners alleged arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to the “logical discrepancies” category.

The top court said under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category, mismatches in father’s name or parents’ age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.

“The documents brought on record by the parties indicate that, within the category of logical discrepancies include, inter alia, a mismatch of the father’s name, a mismatch of parents’ ages, a difference in parents’ ages of more than 50 years, a difference in grandparents’ ages of less than 40 years, and those having more than six progenies,” the bench noted.

With a view to enabling the persons who are as of now included in the category of logical discrepancies, the Bench issued certain directions.

“The names of the persons figuring in the logical discrepancies may be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas,” it ordered.