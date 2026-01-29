DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SIR of electoral rolls: Display names on ‘logical discrepancies’ list, SC tells Election Commission

SIR of electoral rolls: Display names on ‘logical discrepancies’ list, SC tells Election Commission

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant reserves verdict on pleas challenging EC’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:53 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices to enable them to submit documents and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

Advertisement

After the completion of SIR in Bihar, the second phase of the exercise is under way in nine states — Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three Union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Advertisement

Passing general directions for the states where SIR is under way, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that EC notices had been issued for three categories – mapped, unmapped and logical discrepancy.

Advertisement

The Bench had passed similar directions on January 19 on the pleas pertaining to SIR in West Bengal.

The Bench reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Advertisement

The top court is examining f the poll panel has powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out the SIR on such a larger form.

Thursday’s order came after senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Amit Anand Tiwari and others demanded on behalf of the DMK that the electors put in the “logical discrepancies” list, be given adequate time and opportunity to claim inclusion in the electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

The petitioners alleged arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to the “logical discrepancies” category.

The top court said under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category, mismatches in father’s name or parents’ age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.

“The documents brought on record by the parties indicate that, within the category of logical discrepancies include, inter alia, a mismatch of the father’s name, a mismatch of parents’ ages, a difference in parents’ ages of more than 50 years, a difference in grandparents’ ages of less than 40 years, and those having more than six progenies,” the bench noted.

With a view to enabling the persons who are as of now included in the category of logical discrepancies, the Bench issued certain directions.

“The names of the persons figuring in the logical discrepancies may be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas,” it ordered.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts