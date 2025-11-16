SIR Phase 2: More than 49 crore enumeration forms distributed in 9 states and 3 UTs, says EC

More than 49 crore of the nearly 51 crore electors in nine states and three union territories have received enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said 49.73 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the 12 states and Union Territories. In other words, 97.52 per cent of the 50.99 crore electors have received the partly filled forms.

The states and Union Territories are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.