Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday sought a probe into the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Chavan alleged that Kumar was taking decisions on behalf of the poll body without consulting his colleagues and said the matter required a detailed investigation.

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The Indian Express report into the functioning of the Election Commission is shocking and needs proper probe, the senior Congress leader said.

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A row erupted over the EC’s functioning after the Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions concerning voter registration, deletions and restoration of names and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Chavan said the ECI is a constitutional body established under Article 324 of the Constitution. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s 1995 judgment in the T N Seshan case, which the senior Congress leader said laid down the powers and role of election commissioners.

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On the EC’s statement on Saturday that all decisions relating to SIR received unanimous approval of all three commissioners, Chavan said either the CEC or the other two members of the commission were not telling the truth.

“Who was he helping to win elections?” Chavan asked while accusing the CEC of “open misuse” of powers.

“If elections are managed, there is no meaning to democracy,” Chavan asserted.

He also called for an urgent meeting of INDIA bloc leaders and suggested that a delegation led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meet President Droupadi Murmu and seek Kumar’s removal.

The Opposition must move a motion as per constitutional provisions for Kumar’s removal, Chavan said.

Chavan further said the Supreme Court should, if necessary, take suo motu cognisance and order an inquiry into the functioning of the ECI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the issue and said it was running a one-point programme to save Kumar.

The CEC has to go, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kumar is the weapon being used to secure victories in polls through electoral manipulation and fraud, Raut claimed in a post on X.

“The Modi government has launched a one-point programme: Save Gyanesh Kumar!” he alleged.

There is an elaborate effort to protect the “killers of democracy”, Raut further claimed.