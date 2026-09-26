SIR row: Congress accuses Election Commission of stalling youth voter enrolment, BJP hits back

The Congress on Saturday accused the Election Commission of first excluding first-time voters from voting rights through SIR and then holding youth registration camps to cover up.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak Basoya described youth registration camps being organised by the Election Commission of India for first-time voters as “hogwash”.

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She claimed that the Modi government was afraid of the political consciousness of Gen Z and that is the reason why registration of new young voters had been stalled for the past two years.

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She also claimed that in the last two years, no special summary revision of electoral rolls for the inclusion of first-time voters was held in the country.

Basoya accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of disrupting the statutory process of special summary revision, under which citizens turning 18 are enrolled as voters.

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She said that the process had been kept on hold since 2024, depriving young people of an opportunity to get their names included in the electoral rolls.

“The Modi government is afraid of the political consciousness of Gen-Z, which is why the Chief Election Commissioner has stalled the statutory process of special summary revision,” she alleged.

Basoya observed that after the issue came to light, the Election Commission was now “hurriedly” organising voter-registration camps for youth in an attempt to “save” its reputation and “cover up” the delay.

She also questioned the changes made to Form 6A, saying that a new mandatory requirement was introduced in July under which first-time voters were required to provide details of where their parents or grandparents had been registered during the previous SIR.

She argued that such a change was beyond the Election Commission’s authority and mandate under the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The Congress spokesperson said only the Central Government, after informing Parliament, can make amendments to the relevant rules. She also noted that the other two Election Commissioners had raised written objections to the provision, describing it as “illegal and unauthorised”.

“The process for new voters should be made easier, not burdened with additional hurdles,” she noted.

She pointed out that the commission, despite being in a minority, had excluded around 13.8 crore voters from the electoral process by the third phase of SIR.

Basoya said that Kumar was not only facilitating “vote theft” at the behest of the Modi government but was also involved in manipulation of the voting rights of Gen-Z voters.

“Gyanesh Kumar now has only two options: resign and, as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has suggested, become an approver and reveal who the real conspirators behind ‘vote theft’ are,” she said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Puri BJP MP Sambit Patra said the EC statement had “made a clear distinction between truth and falsehood”.

“Today’s EC press release has made a clear distinction between truth and falsehood. ‘Doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’. The Congress and its leader have been exposed. The Congress has stooped to such a low level that it does not hesitate to defame the institutions for political gain,” Patra said.

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of targeting the Election Commission and Supreme Court because he had been unable to come to power.

“Today, on the last page of the public statement issued by the Election Commission, there is a picture showing all three commissioners seated together,” he said.

Patra said the EC statement established that SIR was conducted with the signatures and consensus of all three Election Commissioners.

He also said the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of SIR.

Patra said the allegations were directed against both EC and BJP.

“As a political party, it is our duty to reach the truth to the people,” he said.