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Home / India / SIR row: Mumbai Police deny permission for October 2 CJP protest against ECI, CEC

SIR row: Mumbai Police deny permission for October 2 CJP protest against ECI, CEC

Shivaji Park protest against ECI denied citing court directives, lack of civic clearance and traffic concerns

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Mumbai police on Sunday denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 2 protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Image credit/iStock
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Mumbai Police on Sunday denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 2 protest at Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar after citing High Court directives, lack of civic nod and possibility of traffic disruptions.

An application seeking permission for the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit’s protest was submitted to police on September 26 by activist Ajinkya Shinde, an official said.

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The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park police station said the police department is not empowered to grant permission for public gatherings at the ground under existing orders of the High Court and subsequent state government guidelines.

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The communication also highlighted that the applicant failed to submit the mandatory permission letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the ground’s usage.

Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising significant concerns regarding noise pollution, it added.

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Furthermore, authorities pointed out that the proposed protest was likely to cause severe traffic congestion and impede the movement of emergency vehicles to several prominent hospitals located in the vicinity.

Advising the organiser to look for alternate venues within Mumbai, the police stated that if a fresh application is submitted for another location, the competent authority will consider it in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The CJP had announced earlier that it would start a nationwide protest from Shivaji Park against the ECI and Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The mobilisation against Kumar follows an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders regarding the SIR.

The Election Commission, however, has said that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.

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