SIR row: SC refuses to ask EC to respond to media report on ‘pre-filled notice’ for voters’ deletion in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to seek the Election Commission's response to a media report which alleged that lakhs of pre-filled notices for deleting voters' names were centrally issued during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, instead by local authorities.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it cannot be swayed by the media report unless the issue is formally brought on record through an affidavit. It would set a wrong precedent, the Bench said, asking the NGO -- Association for Democratic Reforms -- to file an affidavit bringing the facts to its notice, before seeking the EC's response.

On behalf of the EC, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi took strong exception to the reliance placed by the NGO on the newspaper report and denied the allegations, saying the EC cannot be called to the court to abruptly respond to media reports at a time when substantial hearings on the issue have taken place.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing in the court on behalf of the NGO that has challenged the constitutional validity of a June 24 EC notice to conduct the SIR exercise in Bihar, said the media report has made some very "disturbing" and "serious" allegations that norms were not followed during the SIR in Bihar.

He said lakhs of pre-filled notices seeking deletion of names were sent to the voters by the EC directly, even though under the Representation of the People Act, only the local electoral registration officer is empowered to issue such notices.

Dwivedi said if Bhushan still wished to pursue the accusation, he should place material on record through an affidavit, and claimed that the allegation is factually incorrect as all notices were issued by district election officers.

The CJI told Bhushan that according to established procedures, a response from the other side can only be sought if something is formally placed before the court.

The bench perused the newspaper report and said the reporter has used the word "learnt", which means it was based on information provided by a source.

Dwivedi said the report did not mention from where the information was "learnt" and how it was obtained.

Bhushan maintained that the information did not emerge suddenly and he was informed earlier also about the irregularities by a "responsible" political leader from Bihar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Assam Government in another SIR-related matter, said, "Whenever a public-spirited person is approached by a top political leader, the public-spirited person should advise him to file a petition directly rather than shooting from someone else's shoulder."

CJI Kant said, "We are quite sure that the gentleman who has approached Mr Bhushan will certainly come forward to file a petition."

Dwivedi said it was unfortunate that the petition itself had relied extensively on newspaper reports without verification, leading to prolonged arguments based on unverified material.

The court asked Dwivedi to reply on the SIR arguments in the main matter, challenging the electoral roll revision exercise in various states.