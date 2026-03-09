SIR row: SC to hear on Tuesday petition alleging deletion of names from electoral rolls in West Bengal

The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday a fresh petition alleging deletion of names by the Election Commission during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Monday agreed to hear the matter on March 10 after senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy submitted that it pertained to deletion of existing voters from electoral rolls.

“These are electors. They had voted earlier and now their documents have not been taken,” said Guruswamy who represented Om Prakash Shaw and other petitioners.

The Bench wondered if it can sit in appeal over the decision of the authorities, bypassing the statutory remedies. However, it agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday along with other cases of SIR in West Bengal.

In the final voter list of West Bengal published on February 28, about 63 lakh names were deleted while over 60 lakh names were under adjudication. The petitioners have moved the Supreme Court challenging their exclusion from the voters’ list following the SIR process.

Last month, the top court deployed judicial officers, including those from neighbouring Orissa and Jharkhand, for the adjudication of claims and objections in the SIR process in West Bengal. Many of the cases related to ‘logical discrepancies’.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list included instances of a mismatch in the parent’s name and the age difference between a voter and his/her parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

On February 9, the top court had made it clear that it will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the completion of the SIR and directed the West Bengal DGP to file an affidavit on the poll panel’s allegation of burning of its notices by some persons.