DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SIR turned into exercise to exclude voters rather than correct records, Mamata writes to CEC

SIR turned into exercise to exclude voters rather than correct records, Mamata writes to CEC

Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of political bias and high-handedness during the exercise

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been turned into an exercise to exclude voters rather than correct records.

Advertisement

In her letter, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of political bias and high-handedness during the exercise.

Advertisement

“The hearing process has become largely mechanical, driven purely by technical data and completely devoid of the application of mind, sensitivity and human touch,” she said in the three-page letter.

Advertisement

She said the exercise’s aim seemed “neither of correction nor of inclusion... but solely of deletion and of exclusion”.

Banerjee claimed minor spelling or age discrepancies were leading to coercive hearings, harassment and loss of wages for ordinary people.

Advertisement

She also highlighted the plight of women who changed surnames after marriage, stating that they were being summoned to prove their identity, which she called a grave insult.

She also raised concerns over the selective targeting of “logical discrepancies” in certain constituencies, the use of a different portal in West Bengal, and backend changes causing confusion among officials.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts