Sirsa police station grenade attack: NIA chargesheets 9, including 2 Pakistan nationals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against nine accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with the November 2025 grenade attack on the Sirsa women police station in Haryana.

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The chargesheeted accused have been identified as Pakistan nationals and handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, besides arrested Indian nationals Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, Md. Sijaan alias Sijaan alias Ghazi, and Gurjant Singh.

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In the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court in Panchkula, the accused have been charged under relevant sections of UA (P) Act, BNS and the Explosive Substances Act.

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The attack was a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to create terror among the people by targeting police establishments and personnel in India.

Shahzad and Sohail had recruited and radicalised the arrested accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels, according to NIA investigations in the case.

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In pursuance of the conspiracy, he had established operational modules in India and assigned local operatives to carry out grenade attacks on police establishments. Dheeraj was his principal India-based operative, responsible for coordinating the attacks with the local modules.

After reconnaissance of potential targets, the accused had chosen the Women Police Station in Sirsa for the attack, NIA investigation further showed. It was also found that the accused had travelled to Amritsar, Punjab to procure the grenade used in the attack from accused Gurjant Singh.

The grenade attack, carried out on November 25, 2025, was also recorded by the accused on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity.

The accused had remained in touch with handler and his aides after the attack, according to the NIA probe, which established a chain of recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosive substances and execution of the terrorist act by the accused, acting on the Pakistan-based handler’s directions.

NIA, which has extensively probed various digital, electronic, documentary and forensic evidence, is continuing to investigate the larger conspiracy, along with other foreign linkages and financial channels, involved in the case. Efforts are also on to track the absconding accused.