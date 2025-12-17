DT
PT
Home / India / SIT begins probe into vandalism at Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium

SIT begins probe into vandalism at Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium

On-ground investigations begin; arrests rise to six after CCTV lead

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:08 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Broken plastic seats and vandalised materials lie scattered on the field in the aftermath of chaos during an event featuring Argentine football icon Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. PTI Photo
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government on Wednesday began its investigation into the vandalism that occurred during Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium last week, an official said.

The team, comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, visited the stadium and later proceeded to the nearby Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate office.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar police apprehended one more person in connection with the incident, taking the total number of arrests to six, the officer said. The accused, Rupak Mondal, a resident of Chingrighata along the EM Bypass, was identified through CCTV footage.

“CCTV footage showed this person’s presence at the stadium. We are questioning him and trying to ascertain the reason behind his act of vandalism,” the officer added.

Bidhannagar Police had earlier registered a suo motu case and arrested five others — Basudev Das, Sanjay Das, Abhijit Das, Gaurab Basu and Subhrapratim Dey. The main organiser of Saturday’s programme, Shatadru Dutta, has also been arrested.

Violence broke out at the stadium last Saturday amid excitement over Messi’s visit. Several spectators, many of whom had purchased high-priced tickets, alleged they were unable to see Messi, who, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, remained on the field for about 20 minutes but was surrounded by a crowd that included state minister Aroop Biswas.

After the players left the field, angry fans accused the organisers of mismanagement and went on a rampage, tearing hoardings, hurling bottles, damaging gallery chairs and breaking fences before entering the field.

