DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SIT formed to probe realtor C J Roy's suicide case

SIT formed to probe realtor C J Roy's suicide case

Roy's brother alleges that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Confident Group Chairman C J Roy. (Credits: @DrCJRoy/X)
Advertisement

An SIT has been formed to probe the death of realtor C J Roy who allegedly shot himself when the Income Tax team was conducting searches in his office in Bengaluru, police said.

Advertisement

"In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team," a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The SIT will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C Vamshi Krishna.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar will function as the Investigating Officer.

In addition, the Central Division DCP Akshay Hake along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units will be members of the team.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required for the purposes of the investigation.

All officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure that a lawful, prompt, and effective investigation is conducted.

All aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and relevant information will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

Speaking to PTI, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "We will see what the findings are. I can't say anything right now till we find out what factors pushed him to that stage."

Real estate tycoon Roy, who was in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

I-T sources said searches on Roy's premises had begun about two months ago.

Roy's brother has alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.

Originally from Kerala, Roy was also the honorary counsel of the Slovak Republic, according to the Police Commissioner.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts