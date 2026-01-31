An SIT has been formed to probe the death of realtor C J Roy who allegedly shot himself when the Income Tax team was conducting searches in his office in Bengaluru, police said.

"In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team," a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said on Saturday.

The SIT will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C Vamshi Krishna.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar will function as the Investigating Officer.

In addition, the Central Division DCP Akshay Hake along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units will be members of the team.

According to the statement, the SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required for the purposes of the investigation.

All officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure that a lawful, prompt, and effective investigation is conducted.

All aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and relevant information will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

Speaking to PTI, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "We will see what the findings are. I can't say anything right now till we find out what factors pushed him to that stage."

Real estate tycoon Roy, who was in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

I-T sources said searches on Roy's premises had begun about two months ago.

Roy's brother has alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.

Originally from Kerala, Roy was also the honorary counsel of the Slovak Republic, according to the Police Commissioner.