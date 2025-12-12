SIT submits chargesheet in Zubeen Garg death case at CJM court in Guwahati

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, submitted its chargesheet in the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

The over 3,500-page chargesheet, along with the evidence, was brought to the court in four trunks, officials said.

The nine-member SIT arrived in a convoy of six vehicles.

Garg had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

The Assam government had constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer’s death.

Gupta had earlier said that seven arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, and over 300 witnesses examined.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg’s death was ‘plain and simple murder’.