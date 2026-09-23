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Home / India / Sitharaman flags transfer pricing challenges, backs new BRICS tax groups

Sitharaman flags transfer pricing challenges, backs new BRICS tax groups

Finance Minister says new working groups on international taxation, transfer pricing and revenue statistics will provide a lasting framework for tax cooperation among BRICS nations

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:19 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the AIMA's 53rd National Management Convention, in New Delhi. Image credit/PTI
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said disputes over transfer pricing place an unequal financial burden on developing nations, as India advocated the establishment of two new BRICS working groups focusing on international taxation, transfer pricing and revenue statistics.

Speaking at the BRICS heads of tax authorities meeting, Sitharaman said the two working groups would provide a lasting institutional framework for collaboration on tax-related challenges faced by member nations. The BRICS leaders’ declaration has endorsed the creation of the groups to strengthen tax cooperation among member countries.

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Sitharaman said three themes had consistently emerged from the BRICS tax track during India’s leadership: technology, administration and people.

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She said technology and digital systems could improve the accuracy and accessibility of tax administration while reducing dependence on personal judgment. She also underlined the importance of collaborative governance frameworks, guidelines and effective tools to give BRICS tax cooperation a sustainable institutional foundation.

“Disputes over transfer pricing impose an unequal financial burden on governments in developing nations. Revenue models that misalign with our financial realities skew our perception of ourselves and how others perceive us. These Working Groups were formed because every nation in this room has faced these issues,” Sitharaman said.

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The Finance Minister said the new working groups were intended to remain in place beyond India’s current BRICS chairmanship.

“They are meant to endure beyond India's Chairmanship,” she said.

China is set to assume the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027.

Sitharaman said international tax rules were being renegotiated through several multilateral processes, including the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation. She said decisions taken in these negotiations over the next few years would shape the framework for cross-border taxation for years to come.

“BRICS nations—acting as source jurisdictions, being major developing economies, and having developed substantial domestic tax capabilities from a modest starting point—offer a viewpoint on these negotiations that is crucial for their equity and sustainability,” Sitharaman said.

Separately, while addressing the 53rd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sitharaman said India’s economic growth would require companies to cater to a wider range of consumers and support new areas of development.

She urged business leaders to move beyond an urban premiumisation approach and build capabilities that can help India strengthen its participation in global value chains.

“India's development requirements can increasingly be fulfilled by the market, and industry must take the initiative to address them,” she had said.

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