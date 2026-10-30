Situation normal, but transgressions do happen, says Arunachal CM

The situation in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh is normal and the Indian armed forces are guarding the frontier effectively, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday, asserting that there is "no matter of tension" at present.

Khandu made the remarks in response to a query on recent comments suggesting that confrontations with Chinese troops continue at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border.

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Without going into details, the CM said, "The Chinese do not recognise the McMahon Line bordering Arunachal... Arunachal shares a very long border with Tibet-China, nearly 1,200 km. So, patrolling parties from their side sometimes cross over to our side. It's a transgression, not an intrusion."

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"Transgression do occur; it is not a new thing. Since the border is not demarcated on the ground, such incidents happen from time to time," Khandu said, without specifying any particular incident.

Last week, the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shatrujeet Kapur, said confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place at many sites along the borders in Arunachal Pradesh, triggering a row.

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Khandu was interacting with the media shortly before the inauguration of the 14th International Tourism Mart here, in the presence of Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other dignitaries.

Asked about the row, Khandu said he had come across the issue through news reports and discussions.

The CM was also asked about the current situation at the border, and if the controversy would impact tourism in the state.

"I think the media has unnecessarily ratcheted it up. The situation right now is normal, and our armed forces are guarding the border very well. There is no matter of tension right now," he said, adding that the issue would not impact tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.