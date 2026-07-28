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Home / India / Siwan cop suspended for using AK-47 during students' protests in Bihar

Siwan cop suspended for using AK-47 during students' protests in Bihar

Bihar Govt assures no action against protestors prior to July 26

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Police personnel patrol during Bihar Bandh in Patna. ANI
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A policeman in Bihar's Siwan district, who was caught on camera firing at protestors allegedly using a AK-47, has been placed under suspension by the state police and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.Meanwhile in a related development, the Bihar government on Monday announced that it will not take any punitive or retaliatory legal action against individuals involved in protests anywhere in the state prior to 6:00 PM on July 26.
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It will also initiate the withdrawal of all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices linked to the protests, release all those arrested or detained in such cases, and ensure no future action is taken against the protesters, a circular issued by the state's home department said.

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At least three protesters had sustained gunshots in the incident on July 25 and were admitted to a private hospital in Patna, where their condition was said to be stable. One of them was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

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The incident had occurred during Bihar Bandh protests in Siwan district of the state, videos of which had went viral.

The statewide shutdown witnessed large-scale demonstrations by student organisations across several districts, with clashes reported between protesters and police at multiple locations.

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According to official information, the Bihar Police Headquarters took serious note of the viral footage allegedly showing a police constable firing an AK-47 during the protest and subsequently ordered his suspension.

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