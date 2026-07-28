Siwan cop suspended for using AK-47 during students' protests in Bihar

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It will also initiate the withdrawal of all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices linked to the protests, release all those arrested or detained in such cases, and ensure no future action is taken against the protesters, a circular issued by the state's home department said.

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At least three protesters had sustained gunshots in the incident on July 25 and were admitted to a private hospital in Patna, where their condition was said to be stable. One of them was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

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The incident had occurred during Bihar Bandh protests in Siwan district of the state, videos of which had went viral.

The statewide shutdown witnessed large-scale demonstrations by student organisations across several districts, with clashes reported between protesters and police at multiple locations.

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According to official information, the Bihar Police Headquarters took serious note of the viral footage allegedly showing a police constable firing an AK-47 during the protest and subsequently ordered his suspension.