Six Arab FM to participate in 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ meet: MEA

As many as six Foreign Ministers from Arab countries will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) to be held in New Delhi later this week, alongside senior representatives from several other Arab states and the League of Arab States (LAS), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The ministerial meeting, to be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), will see a wide cross-section of Arab participation, underlining the growing strategic salience of India’s engagement with the Arab world.

Foreign Ministers expected to attend include those from Palestine, Oman, Qatar, Libya, Somalia, Comoros and Palestine, among others, while several countries will be represented at the level of ministers of state, deputy foreign ministers, ambassadors and permanent representatives to the LAS.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, will also be among the senior dignitaries attending the meetings, officials said.

According to the officials, the visiting delegations will discuss ways to further strengthen the institutionalised India-Arab partnership, with deliberations expected to cover political cooperation, trade and investment, energy security, food security, connectivity, and people-to-people ties, besides regional and global developments of mutual concern.

India shares long-standing and close relations with the 22-member League of Arab States, which spans West Asia and North Africa and forms a key part of India’s extended neighbourhood. The region is central to India’s economic and strategic interests, particularly in the areas of energy security and trade.

Bilateral trade between India and Arab countries has crossed USD 240 billion, with the region accounting for nearly 60 per cent of India’s crude oil imports and over half of its fertiliser requirements. More than nine million Indians live and work across Arab League countries, contributing significantly to their economies and reinforcing deep people-to-people links.

Officials said the forthcoming ministerial meeting is expected to deepen the India-Arab partnership at a time of shared regional and global challenges, and provide fresh momentum to cooperation across political, economic and strategic domains.