Home / India / Six killed in fire accident at cracker manufacturing unit in Andhra

Six killed in fire accident at cracker manufacturing unit in Andhra

Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works claims to be in the crackers business since 1932

PTI
Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Ssmoke billows out after a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in the Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. PTI
Six persons died and two were injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the accident, which occurred around 1 pm, was likely due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works claims to be in the crackers business since 1932.

"Six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena said.

Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

According to Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B Raghuveer, the unit has been repeatedly warned, twice in the past fortnight, and served notices by the Revenue Department officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the deaths at the crackers manufacturing unit.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to visit the accident site to oversee rescue efforts and promised support to the victims' families.

Opposition leader and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident in Konaseema district.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the government to extend generous support to them.

