Six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab joins BJP days after quitting BJD

New Delhi, March 28
In a big setback to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, its founding member and six-time Cuttack Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab joined the BJP here on Thursday.
Mahtab, 67, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at the party headquarters here.
Mahtab retained the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, defeating the BJP's Prakash Mishra with a huge margin of votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had contested the parliamentary elections on the BJD ticket.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity
The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...
Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha
A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...