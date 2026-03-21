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Home / India / Six years on, India's trade with China to resume via Lipulekh Pass

Six years on, India's trade with China to resume via Lipulekh Pass

Border trade with Tibet via the Lipulekh had resumed in 1992 after a long suspension. However, it was halted in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district is set to resume this year after a six-year hiatus.

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District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said following directives from the Union government, “preparations have begun for the trade session, which typically runs from June to September”. The move comes after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

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According to Bhatgai, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan requesting the restoration of trade through the Himalayan pass. The letter mentions that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have also granted clearances.

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Bhatgai said the state government had been asked to direct departments concerned to ensure the resumption of trade for the 2026 session. Local officials’ contact details will be shared with Chinese counterparts to ensure better coordination between the two sides.

To facilitate the session, instructions have been given to the authorities issuing trade passes, designated banks for currency exchange, the Customs Department and the Dharchula administration to prepare a detailed action plan. This includes arrangements for transit camps, communication, banking services, security and medical facilities for traders.

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Border trade with Tibet via the Lipulekh had resumed in 1992 after a long suspension. However, it was halted in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeevan Singh Ronkali, president of the Pithoragarh-based Simant Vyapar Sangathan, welcomed this decision. He said the resumption would allow traders to retrieve goods stored in warehouses in Tibet’s Taklakot since the 2019 suspension.

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