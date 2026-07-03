Siya Goyal escorted to Pune residence by police, flashes middle finger at media

Murder accused Siya Goyal, arrested for allegedly killing her fiance, realtor Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, was seen making an obscene gesture at media personnel on Thursday after being taken to her residence in Pune's Market Yard area as part of the investigation.

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A 17-second video shared by a news agency showed Goyal, wearing a black T-shirt and a printed scarf covering her face, raising her middle finger towards reporters and camera persons as she was escorted out of the house by police.

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On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took Goyal to a location in the city's Lullanagar area where she and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed pushing Agarwal off a cliff before the murder at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

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According to police, the duo had practised the alleged act at a hillock near a club in Lullanagar in May.

During Thursday's visit, Goyal allegedly identified the spot where the rehearsal took place.

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Police have also moved the Vadgaon Maval court seeking permission to conduct polygraph (lie detector) tests on Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who are accused of murdering 25-year-old Agarwal.

A polygraph test measures physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and perspiration while a person answers questions. Under Indian law, such tests can be conducted only with the accused's consent and court approval.

Investigators said they recovered the clothes allegedly worn by Goyal on the day of the incident during a search of her residence in the Market Yard area.

Police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, around 65 km from Pune. Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to marry in November.

According to investigators, the alleged motive was that Agarwal had become an obstacle to Goyal's relationship with Chaudhary.

Police said they have collected substantial technical and digital evidence, which is being analysed and cross-verified.

Earlier this week, investigators recreated the crime scene with Chaudhary. A similar reconstruction was carried out with Goyal on Sunday, during which a dummy was allegedly pushed off the cliff in her presence.

In his complaint, Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, told police that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Goyal's closeness to Chaudhary. Investigators also claimed Goyal had earlier cancelled the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Goyal and Chaudhary remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

PTI inputs