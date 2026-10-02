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Home / India / SKM plans nationwide mahapanchayats from October 3

SKM plans nationwide mahapanchayats from October 3

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold mahapanchayats in villages across the country from October 3 to 23 to discuss ways to strengthen the farmers' movement.

The union will also seek the removal and prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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"A meeting of the national council and general body will be held in Karnal on October 12 to decide the organisation’s next course of action," said P Krishnaprasad, a leader of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

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"October 3 will be observed as Lakhimpur Kheri Martyrs’ Day. On this day in 2021, four farmers — Lakhvir Singh (20), Daljit Singh (35), Nachhattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19) — and journalist Raman Kashyap were killed during protests in Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

He said the mahapanchayats would discuss key resolutions concerning the farmers' movement.

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"Three resolutions are proposed: implementation of the written agreement reached with the Centre on December 9, 2021; construction of a memorial at Delhi’s Singhu border for the 736 farmers who died during the movement; and the removal and prosecution of the CEC over alleged SIR irregularities," the SKM said.

The SKM alleged that the SIR exercise resulted in the illegal deletion of 13 crore voters without adequate transparency and accountability, and claimed that it benefited the ruling BJP.

In a series of protests, the union will also intensify the farmers' struggle from November 26.

"The village panchayat will discuss how to develop village as epicentre and sources of resources to strengthen and sustain farmers’ struggle," AIKS general secretary Vijoo Krishnan said.

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