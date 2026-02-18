SKM seeks Goyal’s removal over ‘anti-farmer’ trade deal

Farmers’ body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Piyush Goyal over what it termed the “unfair” and “anti-farmer” India–US interim trade agreement.

The organisation also urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the government order asking states to discontinue the additional bonus granted to paddy farmers.

“SKM demands the President of India to sack Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who played the role of a traitor to open the agriculture and dairy sector to MNCs and surrender the self–reliance and sovereignty of India. It also urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the ‘anti-people’ US Trade Deal. SKM will also write to the Cabinet Secretary to remove Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam IAS, who signed the DO letter to end the bonus to paddy/wheat farmers,” the farmers’ union said in a communiqué.

The SKM announced that village public meetings would be held across the country before March 9, the first day of the next session of Parliament, in protest against what it described as measures hurting farmers’ interests.

Vijoo Krishnan, general secretary of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said the association would meet Chief Ministers and Leaders of the Opposition in all states on February 27 to pressurise the Union Government not to sign the US–India trade deal.

“We also demand the Parliament for restoration of the taxation power of the states by amending the regressive GST Act, share 60 per cent of the divisible pool including cess and surcharge to the states instead of the current 33 per cent, develop resources to modernize agriculture and enact law for MSP and loan waiver,” he said.

The India–US interim trade agreement has become a contentious issue, with the Opposition Congress targeting the ruling BJP over its “opaque” nature. While several farmers’ bodies have opposed the deal, the Centre has maintained that the country’s agriculture sector will not be compromised.