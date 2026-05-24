Over 1.5 lakh tribals from across India demand delisting of converts at ‘Janjati Sanskritik Samagam’ in Delhi

Slogans of "Tu Main Ek Rakt, Vanvasi-Gramvasi-Nagarvasi, Hum Sab Bharatvasi", "Sanatan Dharm ki Jai", "Dharm ki Raksha Kaun Karega?" resonated in the heart of Delhi as over 500 tribal communities descended at the historic Red Fort complex on Sunday.

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Attired in their traditional weaves, over 1.5 lakh tribals from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andaman, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, among others participated in the “Janjati Sanskritik Samagam”, one of the largest tribal gatherings to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

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"We feel proud to be a part of the event as it celebrates our icon. It is also about bringing the issue of tribal rights into the limelight. We are grateful to the Modi government for such a platform," Supen Chakma, who belongs to the indigenous tribe of Chakma in Tripura, said.

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Many tribals, however, said they made the trip to Delhi to demand delisting of converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

"We demand that those who get converted into Christianity or Islam should not get the benefits meant for tribals. They get jobs and education in the name of our community, but they practice and believe a different faith. They do not participate in our festivals or mingle with us, then why should they get this tribal tag?" asked Gajanan Tekam, a farmer who belongs to Gond community in Maharashtra.

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Another tribal Anand Markam ruled that conversion of tribals is a threat to the identity of indigenous people.

"It is like sabotaging the long-fought rights of tribals. On top of it, the converted tribals claim benefits, while those from the community, in actual need of those jobs and education are left behind," he added.

Seven members of tribal groups from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who travelled for a week via various modes of transport, also participated at the event in the national capital.

Incidentally, the event was organised by RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM), an organisation that has over the past few years spearheaded the Sangh Parivar’s campaign to seek delisting of converted tribals.

The event is being organised to celebrate tribal identity, indigenous traditions and cultural heritage, while honouring the contribution of tribal communities to India’s history and nation-building.

Colourful cultural processions featuring tribal men and women in traditional attire, carrying indigenous musical instruments, began from five different locations across Delhi before converging at the Red Fort venue.

The programme showcased tribal folk dances, traditional music, handicrafts and exhibitions highlighting the rich cultural diversity of tribal communities from different states. Around 100 distinguished tribal personalities from fields such as sports, education, social service and culture were also honoured during the event.

The event also drew political reaction, especially from tribal-dominated Jharkhand, where the Congress accused the BJP of attempting to derive political mileage from tribal mobilisation while “weakening” tribal rights on the ground.