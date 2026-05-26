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Home / India / Smoke inside IndiGo aircraft; passengers evacuated at Bengaluru airport

Smoke inside IndiGo aircraft; passengers evacuated at Bengaluru airport

In a statement, IndiGo says all customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by its teams to ensure their well-being

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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More than 230 people were evacuated from an IndiGo aircraft after smoke was detected in the cabin at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday evening, according to sources.

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In a statement, IndiGo said all customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by its teams to ensure their well-being.

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"On May 26, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed," the airline said.

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Sources said there were more than 230 people on board the A321 aircraft.

An alternative aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, the airline said.

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Further details about the incident could not be ascertained.

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