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Home / India / Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri missing from BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha nominee list; state panel had their names

Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri missing from BJP’s UP Rajya Sabha nominee list; state panel had their names

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Aditi Tandon
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:33 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Smriti Irani.
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The BJP on Monday opted for grassroots and organisational leaders as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, steering clear of prominent names such as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The list of eight candidates released by the party today for elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Uttar Pradesh named Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar.

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BJP sources said the state panel had included the names of 22 leaders, including Puri, whose term from Uttar Pradesh expires in November, as well as Irani and poet Kumar Vishwas.

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The final selections were based on considerations linked to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said.

The BJP’s list for Uttar Pradesh includes Dharampal Singh, who belongs to the influential Lodhi community and has been brought in place of outgoing Rajya Sabha member BL Sharma, also from the community.

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The list also has two Brahmin leaders and two Dalit faces, reflecting the social representation being factored into the selections.

“The entire focus is on the state Assembly polls,” a senior BJP leader said.

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