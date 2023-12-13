'Snatch' PoK before J&K poll: Congress to Shah

Tribune News Service

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Aadhir Ranjan Chowdhury dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “snatch” Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “You have been saying that we will get back PoK… You are ‘balwan’ (strong), snatch the PoK before the elections (in J&K), we want to see it,” Chowdhury said. TNS

India’s foodgrain yield at all-time high

Maintaining an annual average increase of nearly 9 million tonnes in the past five years, India’s annual foodgrain production reached an all-time high of 329.69 million tonnes in 2022-23 stated Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Arjun Munda. TNS

2,706 units polluting Ganga, tributaries

As many as 2,706 grossly polluting industries (GPIs), capable of discharging a staggering 411.25 million litres of wastewater per day, have been identified in the vicinity of the Ganga and its tributaries, spanning five states, said Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Pakistan