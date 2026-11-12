‘So what if pollution rose’: UP CM Yogi defends Diwali firecracker bursting

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns over post-Diwali pollution, saying it would subside, even as several locations continued to record high air quality index (AQI) readings, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Addressing a government event in Lucknow, Yogi asked why those raising concerns over pollution were silent about people who polluted the system through corruption.

“Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?” he said.

“Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue,” he added.

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The CPCB’s 24-hour average readings released at 4 pm on Wednesday showed that Khurja recorded the highest AQI of 299 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (297), Noida (291), Khoda (287), Baghpat (285), Bulandshahr (273), Meerut (270) and Modinagar (265) — all in western UP.