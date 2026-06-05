Shamika Ravi, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), is going viral for her comments on the possibility of the rupee hitting 100 against the US dollar. Speaking in a recent interview, Ravi said, “So what if the rupee touches 100 to a dollar? It’s just a number.”

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Ravi advocated for letting the rupee “discover its own true value” as a natural shock absorber, saying, “The value of the rupee vis-a-vis the dollar, therefore, the exchange rate becomes that valve through which this pressure is going to be taken care of. Which is what it means when you say let it discover its own true value.”

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EP-420 with Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the PM, premieres today at 5 PM IST "Inflation is not a problem. It would be if the RBI or the government tried to maintain the value of the rupee." "So what if the rupee touches 100 to a dollar? It's just a… pic.twitter.com/j5CkSMXb8F — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

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The rupee has been under significant strain in 2026, recently hitting record lows near 97 amid soaring oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Ravi has since faced significant backlash on social media for her comments. Users on X were quick to bring up her educational background to question her statements. Ravi holds a BA, MA and PhD in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi School of Economics and New York University.

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One user posted a screenshot of her educational history with the caption, “Speechless.”

Another user said, “Everything’s a number until the aam aadmi has to pay it.”

Everything's a number until the aam aadmi has to pay it. — themockingpost (@themockingpost) June 4, 2026

A third said, “Don’t pay her salary, it’s just a number.”