Social media friends rape model in Kolkata after ‘offering her roles’ in films       

A young model has made a police complaint that she was raped in Kolkata multiple times by two men, who she had met on social media, after they promised her roles in films, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police launched an investigation to arrest the two accused following the complaint made on Monday night.

"She has accused two men of repeatedly raping her under the pretext of offering her roles in films. The police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the officer said.

The incident occurred in Kasba police station area.

“A case of gang-rape has been registered against the two accused,” he said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused befriended the woman on social media in 2023.

"They claimed to be film producers with connections in both Bollywood and the Kolkata film industry. They lured her with getting her roles in films and introducing her to people from the entertainment industry, which never happened," the officer said.

The two took her to various places in Kasba where they repeatedly raped her, he said.

When the model insisted on meeting people in the film industry, they started avoiding her, and she approached the police, he added.

"Arrangements have been made for the medical examination of the victim. We are trying to verify the identities of the two accused," the officer said.