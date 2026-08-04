Social media influencer files complaint against CJP founder Dipke, alleges party members 'attacked' him

A social media influencer on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the police against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking his immediate arrest over allegations of physical assault and raising concerns about his personal safety.

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The complainant, Faizan Ansari, alleged that he was assaulted by individuals associated with Dipke on two occasions in Maharashtra — first in Pune and later in Aurangabad. He claimed police complaints had been registered in both cases and said he had evidence to support his allegations.

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Talking to reporters, Ansari said he had submitted the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), seeking Dipke’s arrest.

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“I want people to know what I have gone through. I was attacked once in Pune and once in Aurangabad. Police complaints have been filed in both cases, and I have evidence related to them,” he alleged.

Ansari further claimed that protests involving the party were part of a “paid campaign” and alleged that celebrities were being paid to participate. “I received this information from Mumbai,” he claimed, without providing further details.

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He also alleged that Dipke’s activities could pose a threat to social harmony and public order, and urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and take legal action if any wrongdoing was established.

Referring to CJP members, Ansari alleged, “These people support the person who once said, ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’. India will never be broken into pieces; we will not let that happen. Your party, however, will be broken. I will continue this fight till my last breath. Even after being attacked, I am still standing here.”