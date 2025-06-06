DT
Home / India / Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli released from prison on bail

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli released from prison on bail

The 22-year-old law student was arrested from Gurugram last week over alleged communal remarks
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:55 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Sharmistha Panoli leaves after her release from Alipore Women's Correctional Home in Kolkata. PTI
Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison on Friday after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail in a case involving alleged communal remarks made in a video uploaded on social media.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police last week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. The court observed that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognisable offence.

Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana last week after the FIR was registered.

The court directed that she be enlarged on a bail bond and a security of Rs 10,000. It also instructed her to cooperate with the investigation. The court further directed that Panoli shall not leave the country without its prior permission. However, it allowed the trial court to consider her application if she seeks to go abroad for educational purposes.

After her release, Panoli walked out of the prison where her family members were waiting for her.

Following Panoli's arrest last week, the Kolkata Police had stated: "Hate speech targeting any religious figure or community or any class of citizens of India, which has potential to incite disharmony and hatred between different communities, is a punishable offence in the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita."

Panoli's arrest had earlier triggered a sharp political row between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP, with the saffron party accusing the state government of indulging in appeasement politics.

BJP leaders alleged that the Kolkata Police acted with undue haste under political pressure, targeting Panoli for her comments while ignoring similar posts from individuals targeting Hindu religion.

The TMC, on the other hand, defended the police action, asserting that no one had the right to spread hate speech under the guise of freedom of expression.

Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Wajahat Khan Qadri, the man whose complaint led to the arrest of Panoli, for hurting religious sentiments, and he is now absconding, senior officers said here.

