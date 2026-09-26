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Home / India / Social media user booked for 'uploading AI-generated videos' of Jamui victim, her friend

Social media user booked for 'uploading AI-generated videos' of Jamui victim, her friend

The videos uploaded by a person with the user ID Kishori Kumar Yadav were misleading and fake, said the police

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PTI
Patna (Bihar), Updated At : 10:40 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Bihar Police have registered a case against a social media user for allegedly uploading several AI-generated videos of a girl, molested by a group of people in Jamui district a few days ago, and her friend, an official statement said.

The videos uploaded by a person with the user ID Kishori Kumar Yadav were "misleading and fake", it said.

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The uploading of such video clips resulted in "revealing the identity of the girl and could affect social harmony", the Jamui police said in the statement issued on Friday night.

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"The case has been registered at Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of BNS, POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IT Act," it said.

The girl and her male friend, both of whom studied at a coaching institute, were harassed by a group of people on the evening of September 19, and the matter came to light two days later when a video of the incident went viral on social media.

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Three of the accused, who turned out to be minors, were nabbed by the police and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while two others were arrested after an encounter in which one of them received a bullet injury.

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