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Home / India / Socialist activist, writer Dr Kumar Saptarshi passes away in Pune

Socialist activist, writer Dr Kumar Saptarshi passes away in Pune

Saptarshi was a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape for over five decades

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Veteran socialist-Gandhian activist, writer and founder of the youth movement Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand) Dr Kumar Saptarshi died here on Saturday evening following a prolonged illness.

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Saptarshi (84) breathed his last at a private hospital. His last rites will be performed on Monday, said his younger brother Pravin Saptarshi.

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“I was with him since the Yuvak Kranti Dal was established back in 1967....He was always fearless in leading movements and believed that Satyagraha was a powerful weapon,” Pravin said.

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His mortal remains will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday from 10 am to 12 noon for the public to pay their respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled Dr Saptarshi’s death, saying the state has lost a selfless leader of the social transformation movement.

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In his message, Fadnavis described Saptarshi as a thinker who guided society, a Gandhian activist, and an inspiration for the movement for social change.

Saptarshi consistently upheld the principles of truth, non-violence and democracy in his fight against social injustice, the chief minister added.

Condoling his death, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar described the veteran activist as a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to social change and protection of democratic values, and who shaped thousands of young activists through Yukrand.

Saptarshi was a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape for over five decades.

Born on August 21, 1941, he completed his Bachelor of Science from SP College and obtained his MBBS degree from the BJ Medical College in Pune. He later pursued legal studies and dedicated his life to social work.

He founded the Yuvak Kranti Dal in November 1967. ‘Yukrand’ worked on issues concerning students, farmers, social justice and democratic rights. He was also associated with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

In 1967, Saptarshi ran a relief centre for drought-affected people at Rajouli village in Bihar’s Gaya district under Narayan’s guidance. He also contributed to relief work for victims of the Koyna earthquake.

During Emergency, he worked underground for three months before being detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) from October 2, 1975, to January 26, 1977.

Saptarshi entered electoral politics after joining the Janata Party in 1977. He was elected as a legislator from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar city in 1978.

He also established the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Vidyalaya in 1984, which later expanded into a higher education institution.

Saptarshi authored several books, including “Sankalp”, “Yatri” and “Days at Yerwada University”. Since 1992, he edited and published the Marathi monthly “Satyagrahi Vichardhara”.

He participated in several social movements and was arrested around 35 times during various agitations.

He was also associated with the Maharashtra Gandhi Memorial Fund and continued to work for promoting Gandhian thought and democratic values till the end.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also paid tributes to Saptarshi.

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