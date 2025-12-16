DT
SOG jawan killed in Udhampur gunfight

SOG jawan killed in Udhampur gunfight

article_Author
Our Correspondent
jammu, Updated At : 07:43 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
A Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was killed and a terrorist believed to be injured in a gunfight in a remote forest village in Udhampur district of J&K on Monday. “The gunfight has stopped, but the area has been put under tight security cordon and all escape routes have been plugged to neutralise the holed-up terrorists,” officials said.

