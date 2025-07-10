Solar power illuminates Chhattisgarh’s ‘best tourism village’ Dhudmaras

Dhudmaras, a remote village in Chhattisgarh which found a place on the world tourism map last year, is now shining bright with the help of solar power, officials said on Thursday.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization last year included Dhudmaras among the selected 20 villages of the world for development in terms of tourism.

Blessed with natural beauty, cultural richness and traditional tribal life, Dhudmaras, located in the Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar district, about 350 km from capital Raipur, attracts tourists for its exciting adventure activities.

The Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency has successfully executed a number of solar projects in Dhudmaras recently, CREDA Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Rana said.

The projects include the installation of three solar dual pumps to ensure access to clean drinking water, two solar high-mast lights and solar-powered street lights throughout the village. Both primary and secondary schools have also been equipped with reliable solar electricity, enabling better learning environments, he said.

According to local officials, this remote village has access to electricity lines but the power connection was limited to a few houses and the power supply was uneven and inadequate.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, solar energy projects have been implemented across Bastar region, bringing tangible improvements to the lives of residents and the local tourism infrastructure, an official statement said.

CREDA Chairman Bhupendra Savanni and CEO Rajesh Rana have been monitoring the implementation of these initiatives to ensure high-quality execution and long-term impact, it said.

Last year, on World Tourism Day, the Union Ministry of Tourism awarded Dhudmaras and Chitrakote villages in Bastar district as the best tourism villages in Bastar.

With its lush greenery, rich biodiversity, the scenic Kanger river, and the vibrant Bastaria tribal culture, Dhudmaras is fast becoming a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists, the release said.

Under the state government's eco-tourism vision, trekking trails, camping sites and homestay facilities are being developed around Dhudmaras.

Traditional artisans and performers are being supported to promote and market local handicrafts, while roads and transport infrastructure are being strengthened, it said.

Adventure tourism is also on the rise, with the Eco-Tourism Development Committee in Dhudmaras organising kayaking and bamboo rafting on the Kanger river, providing livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Basic amenities like waiting areas and public toilets are being set up at the community level, enhancing the overall tourist experience, the release said.

The state's forest and tourism departments have been working systematically to develop Dhudmaras as a flagship eco-tourism destination.

Inspired by its success, similar initiatives are being promoted in other villages like Nagalsar and Netanar.

"Dhudmaras is a living proof that with government support and community participation, economic, social, and cultural transformation is possible even in remote rural areas," the release said.

It now stands as a model village and source of inspiration for the entire Bastar region, the release added.