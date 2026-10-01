Somnath Temple holds special prayers for Captain Smit Machchhar’s recovery

The Somnath Temple today organised special prayers for the good health and recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar, whose heroic act aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv FlyDubai flight saved many lives.

The Somnath Temple Trust is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The temple, in an update, said: “For the pride of the nation, brave pilot Smit Machchhar, a special grand worship was performed at the first Jyotirlinga, Shri Somnath, for his excellent health and long life.”

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The temple authorities said that during the flight to Tel Aviv, Machchhar displayed “indomitable courage, wisdom, and unparalleled dedication to duty” and foiled a “cruel conspiracy like 9/11”, saving 180 lives.

“For the Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, a special grand worship of Shri Somnath Mahadev was performed, and the continuous ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa Ritual’ has been initiated. May Lord Shiva, with His special grace, swiftly restore this brave young man to complete health.Jai Hind,” the temple said.

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The prayers followed PM Modi’s praise of Machchhar’s act of bravery and his conversation with the pilot’s family, during which he assured them of all help.

Mumbai-based writer and author Saurabh Shah said the Machchhar surname is commonly associated with Gujarati Nagar Brahmins. He said Mankad (Vinu Mankad, Ashok Mankad) and some other surnames — Hathi, Ghoda and Mankodi — are also associated with the community.

“One of the many meanings of Machchhar is vigour or passion. For reference one can go to Bhagvad Gomandal Kosh Volume number 7, page number 6873. It’s an authentic encyclopaedia in Gujarati. Captain Smit Machchhar has proved that his surname is quite meaningful and he has imbibed it fully,” Shah said.