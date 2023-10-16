 Son of the soil: Manohar Singh Gill, former CEC (June 14, 1936 — October 15, 2023) : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Son of the soil: Manohar Singh Gill, former CEC (June 14, 1936 — October 15, 2023)
Obituary

Son of the soil: Manohar Singh Gill, former CEC (June 14, 1936 — October 15, 2023)

Son of the soil: Manohar Singh Gill, former CEC (June 14, 1936 — October 15, 2023)

Among the last few Facebook posts from Manohar Singh Gill is a verse from Jalaluddin Rumi.



Aditi Tandon

Among the last few Facebook posts from Manohar Singh Gill is a verse from Jalaluddin Rumi. “Half of life is lost in charming others. The other half is lost in going through anxieties caused by others. Leave this play, you have played enough,” reads the message, which defines the way Gill lived life, on his own terms.

Known for taking independent positions on controversial issues, Gill, a Punjab cadre IAS officer who began serving in 1958, went on to assume prominent national roles — as Chief Election Commissioner who introduced electronic voting machines, a two-term Rajya Sabha Congress MP from Punjab, and a Union minister.

But no matter where he was or what he achieved, Gill’s heart always beat for Punjab, more so for its farmers.

In 2016, when Delhi's ruling AAP government first began linking capital’s smog to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Gill stood in latter’s defence.

“They have no option but to set the nine-inch paddy stubble to fire before sowing the next crop. Cash-rich Delhi and the Central government should pay Punjab and Haryana farmers for technical solutions. Everyone should know these states were not paddy growers. They were forced to grow paddy 30 years ago to feed a deficient nation,” Gill has said in 2016.

In 1985, when he became Development Commissioner, Punjab, after returning from the World Bank, Gill replicated the Saturday market concept of English towns as ‘Apni Mandi’ in Chandigarh. The idea spread across Punjab, Haryana and beyond, helping farmers sell produce directly to consumers, eliminating middlemen. “The worth of an idea is in its life after the man is gone,” Gill would say. His book “An Indian Success Story – Agriculture and Cooperatives in the Punjab” chronicles his approaches to farming, a subject close to his heart.

For his acumen, Gill was a much valued bureaucrat. When he was Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, late Parkash Singh Badal asked him to be sent to Punjab and made him his first Principal Secretary in 1971.

Gill retired as Chief Election Commissioner in 2001 and later joined the Congress and came to the Rajya Sabha representing Punjab from 2004 to 2016. He was inducted as Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in April 2008 and oversaw the conduct of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. In July 2011, he resigned as minister.

Party affiliations apart, Gill was known to speak his mind. While the Congress was opposed to demands of clemency for former CM Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, Gill always called capital punishment barbaric and advocated its abolition. He favoured dialogue over judicial route as a solution to the festering SYL issue and lamented the loss of Punjab's riparian rights after the 1966 reorganisation.

One of the most significant stints of Gill as a bureaucrat was as the Lahaul and Spiti DC, when he fell in love with the hills.

Gill went on to author “Himalayan Wonderland: Travels in Lahaul and Spiti" and serve as president, Indian Mountaineering Foundation, and president, Himalayan Club.

His interest in the Himalayas was abiding. Mentally active till the end, Gill had retreated to his East Nizamuddin home in New Delhi to lead a rather private life after he retired from the Rajya Sabha in 2016. "There is so much to say about my father. In this difficult time, I will just mention his most beautiful eyes, deep compassion, purposeful optimism and his wish to always be of service to others," said Gauri Gill, his daughter.

#Facebook

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

3
Features

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

4
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

5
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

10
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Congress releases first candidate list for 3 poll-bound states

Party announces 144 nominees for MP, 30 for Chhattisgarh & 5...

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other ICPs

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other ICPs

Mulling basmati minimum export price review: Govt

Mulling basmati minimum export price review: Govt

File report on blasting in Mahendragarh village: National Green Tribunal

File report on blasting in Mahendragarh village: National Green Tribunal


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Standing Out: Remembering Eulie Chowdhury, the only Indian woman architect in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Project team

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

‘Help Delhi breathe easy’: L-G asks Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar to control farm fires

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award