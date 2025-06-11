The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya, has apologised to the Meghalaya government, saying their image had been sullied.

Raja's bother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, apologised to the Meghalaya government and thanked it for coming in their support.

"I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government as because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi their image has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police cracked the case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The state government cares for its tourists," he told ANI.

He demanded strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Raja's father, Ashok Raghuvanshi, said Sonam had a 'mangal dosh' and that the murder was not the handiwork of a woman alone.

“A woman cannot do this alone. Others must be involved. She had a 'mangal dosh'. She thought of killing her husband and marrying someone else. My son was innocent,” he told ANI.

He demanded that Sonam's family apologise to the Meghalaya Police.

“They should apologise to the Meghalaya Police. They have insulted them. The state police have done a wonderful job. They found my son, though dead. A thorough inquiry should be held and the culprits hanged,” he said.

Raja's another brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, demanded an investigation by the CBI. “A CBI inquiry should be held to reveal more aspects of the case. Sonam's mother should be questioned. She has been hiding too many things. She has been lying right from the beginning,” Vipin told ANI.

Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, demanded justice for her son and strict punishment for the culprits. “I want justice for my son. The culprits should be be given a strict punishment. What had my son done? Why was he killed?” she told ANI.