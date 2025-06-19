Sonam saved Raj Kushwaha number as ‘Sanjay Verma’ to hide lover’s identity, hundreds of calls exchanged

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was found murdered in Meghalaya on June 2. His mutilated body was recovered from a gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area, East Khasi Hills.

Raja married Sonam on May 11.

The couple left for Meghalaya for honeymoon on May 20.

Raja went missing on May 23, just 12 days after the wedding.

Accused:

Sonam (wife) is accused of plotting her husband's murder.

Her lover, Raj Kushwaha (alias Sanjay Verma), is allegedly identified as the main conspirator.

Phone records:

Sonam saved Raj’s number as "Sanjay Verma" to hide his identity.

234 calls were exchanged between them from March 1 to April 8, with each call lasting 30–60 minutes.

Arrests:

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi have been arrested.

Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on June 8.

Others were nabbed from UP and MP.

Police Action:

Meghalaya Police recorded statements from Raja’s family in Sahakar Nagar.

Police confirmed "Sanjay Verma" is actually Raj Kushwaha.

Family reaction:

Sonam's brother Govind said he had no idea who Sanjay Yadav was.

Raja’s family demands narco-analysis of Sonam’s family.

A family member, Govind, said he is willing to undergo any investigation to prove his innocence.