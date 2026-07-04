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Home / India / 'Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg': CJP questions how long PM Modi will wait to act after 20 student deaths

'Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg': CJP questions how long PM Modi will wait to act after 20 student deaths

The remarks come as the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk — who has been on an indefinite hunger strike — is deteriorating rapidly with each passing day

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke while giving a video message on X; and (right) activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Images/X/@abhijeet_dipke
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday intensified its attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not removed him despite the deaths of 20 students and mounting criticism over the functioning of the education system.

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The remarks came as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, reportedly lost 5 kg, with opposition leaders claiming that his health is deteriorating rapidly with each passing day.

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Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, opposition leaders questioned the Prime Minister's continued support for the Education Minister.

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"Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day. How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a post on X.

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The opposition also linked the demand for Pradhan's removal to the recent deaths of 20 students, alleging that despite such a serious tragedy, the Union Minister continues to enjoy the Prime Minister's confidence.

"Why is Dharmendra Pradhan so important to PM Modi that despite the deaths of 20 students, he still refuses to remove him?" Dipke questioned.

The statements are expected to further escalate the political confrontation over education-related issues, with the opposition demanding accountability from the Union Government and immediate action against the Education Minister.

The Centre has not officially responded to these latest remarks. Dharmendra Pradhan has also not issued any public statement regarding the opposition's demand for his resignation.

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