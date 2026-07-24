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Home / India / Sonam Wangchuk ends 27-day hunger strike after PM Modi's midnight assurance

Sonam Wangchuk ends 27-day hunger strike after PM Modi's midnight assurance

Dipke says peaceful protest will continue till Dharmendera Pradhan resigns

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after the government assures him that his demands would be met. A video grab
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Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday ended his 27-day hunger strike that began on June 28, at Medanta hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Breaking his fast, Wangchuk thanked the Centre and supporters, saying that assurances had been given on the key issues raised by him and that he was therefore calling off the strike.

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Wangchuk had launched the hunger strike as part of the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party for students, seeking educational overhaul and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from post of Union Education Minister.

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While the Centre has repeatedly maintained that it is open to discussions with representatives of the protest, a conclusion is yet to come for CJP.

The development also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message on social media, stating that the Centre would introduce the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Parliament on Friday, a move seen by some as addressing one of the broader concerns repeatedly raised by youth groups and protesters across the country.

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Earlier, the education secretary was also sacked by the government.

Abhijeet Dipke welcomes Wangchuk's decision but says peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue till Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

In recent days, Wangchuk had appealed to protesters to maintain peace and not resort to violence amid rising tensions. His appeal came after clashes on July 20, when students and protesters were beaten by the police, triggering widespread outrage and fresh calls for restraint.

Several public figures had urged Wangchuk to end his fast, citing concerns over his health. Veteran social activist Anna Hazare had also expressed solidarity with the movement and condemned the use of force against students on July 20.

With Wangchuk ending his fast, attention is now likely to shift to whether the Centre is considering Pradhan's resignation and compensation for victim's families.

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