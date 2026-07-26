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Home / India / Sonam Wangchuk hails Gen-Z, students

Sonam Wangchuk hails Gen-Z, students

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:44 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk releases a video message, clarifying doubts over the agreement reached with the government and the decision to end his 26-day fast on the night of July 23, in Gurugram. Image credit/PTI
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The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday has drawn strong reactions from climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who described the development as a "victory of democracy" after weeks of student led protests demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and wider education reforms.

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Wangchuk responded shortly after Pradhan stepped down. Sharing a photograph from his hospital bed on X, making a 'V' sign, he wrote, "Direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance." He also congratulated the CJP and the “Gen-Z of the nation” and thanked citizens for “shedding fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.”

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He said with Pradhan's resignation, the focus would now shift from “accountability to reforms”. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Thursday after the Centre assured him of a discussion on the paper leak issue in Parliament, no legal action against protesting students and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide.

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