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Home / India / Sonam Wangchuk’s vital parameters remain stable, continues to refuse IV fluids: Safdarjung Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk’s vital parameters remain stable, continues to refuse IV fluids: Safdarjung Hospital

According to eighth health bulletin issued by Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk's potassium improves, but blood abnormalities persist

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:37 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Books lie beside a portrait of Sonam Wangchuk on the bed he had been using before police took him away from the protest site, a day after thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image credit/Reuters
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s condition remained stable on Tuesday, but doctors at Safdarjung Hospital said he continues to face medical risks due to his prolonged hunger strike, with persistent blood abnormalities and low blood sugar levels requiring close monitoring.

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According to the eighth health bulletin issued by VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk’s vital parameters are stable. His serum potassium level, tested from a sample collected on Monday night, was 3.2 mEq/L, while his blood sugar remained on the lower side.

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Doctors said he continues to have pancytopenia, including anaemia and low leukocyte counts, necessitating serial investigations and continuous medical supervision.

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The bulletin stated that Wangchuk is being given oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplements but continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice.

Doctors said his mild-to-moderate dehydration, prolonged fasting and laboratory abnormalities make close monitoring essential to identify and manage any complications. They added that all necessary medical care is being provided and further treatment will depend on his clinical progress and follow-up investigations.

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