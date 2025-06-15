Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital after stomach ailment
The Rajya Sabha MP has been kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to stomach-related issues, the premier hospital said.
The Rajya Sabha MP has been kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department, it said.
Earlier, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on June 7.
