Home / India / 'Sonia Gandhi maafi maango': Lok Sabha treasury benches protest Cong leader's remark on govt     

‘Sonia Gandhi maafi maango’: Lok Sabha treasury benches protest Cong leader’s remark on govt     

Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Bill, Gandhi had said that the Bill was "bulldozed" through in the lower house
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:14 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. File photo
The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid high-pitched protest by treasury benches over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi against the government.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans such as "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango" (Sonia Gandhi apologise) over her remarks against the government.

The opposition benches, too, raised slogans, demanding answers from the government over US tariff imposition.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes till 12 noon.

Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, Gandhi had said the Bill was "bulldozed" through in the lower house.

