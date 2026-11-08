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Home / India / Sonia Gandhi reminisces her early memories of celebrating Diwali

Sonia Gandhi reminisces her early memories of celebrating Diwali

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson recently made her debut on social media, joining Instagram and X

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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In the video, Sonia recalls that a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house. File
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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday shared a video on Instagram, recalling how her family celebrated Diwali when they lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the former residence of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

In the video, Sonia recalls that a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.

She also tells her granddaughter that people used to go “berserk” with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked fireworks like the ‘phuljhadi’.

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Sonia also reminisces about the blue skies and pleasant weather “in those days” around this time of the year.

Priyanka recalls how her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, used to take them to Old Delhi to buy firecrackers.

Sonia says the family would have Kashmiri food during festivals.

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonia said, “Revisiting my early memories of celebrating Diwali - the traditions, the festivities and the little moments that made it so special.”

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali,” she added.

Sonia Gandhi recently made her debut on social media, joining Instagram and X.

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Her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, published by HarperCollins India, is scheduled to hit the stands on Tuesday.

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